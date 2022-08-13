SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, August 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of gunfire at 3625 Beverly Ridge Drive.



Reports indicate that a group of intruders were met with gunfire when the homeowner awoke to noises of someone inside his house.



According to Citizen, the homeowner looked outside his window and saw a man standing there on his balcony. The homeowner grabbed his gun and commenced to shooting at the trespasser.



As the homeowner began to check his house, he found another intruder in the hallway. The suspects fled the scene. There is no indication that they were harmed by gunfire.



The homeowner remained uninjured. No arrest have been made.



Those who have more information on the break-in are urged to call LAPD Van Nuys Division at 818-374-9500.



During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.