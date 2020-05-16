SHERMAN OAKS— A Ralphs employee in Sherman Oaks is one of two in Los Angeles County to die from COVID-19 in the last week.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union and a Ralphs spokesman confirmed the deaths, according to NBC4. Ralphs Spokesperson John Votava told Canyon News the following:

“We have been deeply saddened over the last week by the passing of two of our Ralphs family members who worked at separate stores – in Culver City and Sherman Oaks. Our associates are part of our family and we, along with their families are mourning this loss deeply. Both associates had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April. We have made mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates.”

The COVID-19 data of the Sherman Oaks store is currently not in the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s report of non-residential settings. The Public Health’s report is LA County’s frequently updated COVID-19 summary. It lists businesses with five or more lab-confirmed or symptomatic employees with at least one lab-confirmed case.

The 14 establishments currently listed are workplaces, food and retail stores, and educational settings. Ralphs Hollywood, on West Sunset Boulevard, is still the only declared location on the list. As of now, 21 employees from this store have tested positive.

UFCW 770, the union for employees in grocery, health, retail, packing, and cannabis in California, once again reminded the public about the $2.00 an hour bonus, “Hero Pay,” ending on May 17. “After just six weeks, Kroger wants to take it away,” the union stated on social media today. To fight back, they ask supporters to post selfies displaying signs to honor essential workers.