SHERMAN OAKS—Sherman Oaks residents are speaking out against a Metro plan that could put a rail yard in the parking lot of the Westfield Fashion Square mall. Many of them shared their concerns at a packed community meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026. The meeting was held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center on Van Nuys Boulevard.

The rail yard would be used to store and service trains. It is tied to the Sepulveda Transit Corridor, a planned rail line that would link the San Fernando Valley with the Westside. The Metro board has already chosen an underground heavy rail option for the line.

That route would run from Van Nuys to Sherman Oaks and pass under Bel-Air, Beverly Crest, and UCLA. It would end at the Metro E Line Expo/Sepulveda Station. Part of the project’s funding comes from Measure M, a half-cent sales tax that county voters approved in 2016.

Metro is looking at five possible sites for the San Fernando Valley rail yard. The mall parking lot is one of them. The other options include a site along Oxnard Street, a site north of Victory Boulevard, an existing Metro parking lot, and a city-owned property.

Residents at the meeting raised several concerns. Some questioned why Metro would need the mall lot when other sites are available. Others said the yard would affect a school across the street and nearby homes.

One resident voiced their concerns, saying a rail yard running 24 hours a day could create dust, pollution, and runoff. He said that runoff could drain into the Los Angeles River and reach the ocean. Some residents also worried the mall itself could be at risk if Metro later decided to expand the yard.

Metro officials said they do not want to take over the mall. They said the plan would not move forward if Metro had to buy the mall in order to get the parking lot. They also noted that the mall lot is only one of several sites still being studied.

Ray Sosa, Metro’s chief planning officer, said the agency heard the concerns from residents. He said Metro would take that input seriously as part of its study. That study could narrow down the list of possible sites.

Metro has not released the size, cost, or timeline for the rail yard. No date has been set for a final decision on where it will go. The agency is asking residents to keep sending in comments while its outreach and site studies continue.