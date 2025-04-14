UNITED STATES—Citing only speculative statements from former members to generalize the whole… “The church’s sincere response was reduced to just two lines.” “A fair reporting and journalistic practice must be established to protect freedom of religion and people of faith.”

On April 9, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, French Branch, issued an official statement saying that the French Daily Le Parisien had seriously damaged the reputation of the church and its members through a distorted report published on April 7. The church criticized the article for being biased, claiming it excessively highlighted the one-sided claims of former members while barely reflecting the true nature of the faith community.

The controversial article, titled “They Treated Us Like Animals,” labeled the Shincheonji Church of Jesus as one of the “problematic evangelical groups” in France, based on the personal testimony of an anonymous former member. The article included claims about training camps, social isolation, and financial demands. However, the church pointed out that its official stance was reduced to just two sentences in the report.

A church representative stated, “We submitted a thorough written response consisting of several thousand characters to the 12 questions the reporter had sent in advance. However, only two sentences from that response were included in the article.” They criticized the report, saying, “This amounts to less than 1% of the full response and severely limited the opportunity for readers to gain a balanced perspective.” The representative also added, “Given that the article was published just four hours after we sent our reply, it appears that the report was a premeditated, one-sided smear piece.”

He continued, “If the written response was insufficient, the reporter could have visited the church in person to observe the faith community firsthand and listen directly to the voices of current members.” He added, “The church is always ready to engage in open communication with the media.”

To reflect the actual experiences of its members, the church also shared testimonies from those currently practicing their faith. Teresa (29), who has been attending the Paris branch for six years, said, “Faith is something you do voluntarily. Through this church, I’ve come to truly understand God and learned how to live as a light in the world as one of His people.”

Another member, Axel (30), shared, “Before coming to Shincheonji Church, I was searching for the meaning of my life. Since starting my faith here, I’ve come to understand what God truly wants, and I genuinely enjoy doing His work. While carrying out my mission, I’ve still been able to travel—which I love—and I even met my wife at church. I’m truly living a fulfilling life.”

Regarding the article’s headline, “They Treated Us Like Animals,” the church stated, “Both the church and its members were deeply shocked and taken aback by that expression. No one has ever been treated in such a way, nor do they believe they have. It was simply a provocative headline meant to attract attention.” The church further explained, “In reality, we do not tolerate any threats or stigmatization toward former members. A culture of respecting individual choices, even after someone leaves, is well established.”

The church also refuted the claim mentioned in the article that “she broke up with her boyfriend at the church’s request,” stating, “That is not true.” They explained, “The man in question was also a member attending the church at the time, and from what we understand, he actually wanted to get married. However, the woman said she wasn’t ready for marriage at that point. The breakup was a result of personal discussions and individual faith-related considerations between the two, and the church never influenced or forced any decision.”

The church emphasized, “Dating and marriage are personal matters based on autonomy and responsibility. Linking such decisions to church control is simply inaccurate.”

The church also raised concerns about parts of the interview that included situations the interviewee had not actually experienced. “A photo showing someone with their feet on a radiator was reported as an example of ‘punishment,’ but this photo has nothing to do with any form of discipline and was taken even before the interviewee joined the church.”

They further explained, “The person in the photo is a male member who is still actively practicing his faith. At the time, he was simply showing off that he could pose like that, and someone took the picture for fun. After seeing the article, he was shocked. He plans to file an official complaint with the media outlet for using his photo without consent and misrepresenting its context.”

The church stated, “It is deeply regrettable that the media quoted and reported such statements without proper fact-checking, as it can create a biased perception among readers that the entire Shincheonji Church of Jesus is an irrational organization.”

Regarding the “training camp” mentioned in the article, the church clarified, “The program was a short-term training voluntarily attended by certain mission workers who desired spiritual growth.” They explained, “It consisted of activities such as morning prayer and Scripture meditation. Participants were free to leave the camp at any time, and there was absolutely no physical punishment or coercion involved. However, recognizing the potential for misunderstanding from outside perspectives, the church has since discontinued the program.”

The church also refuted claims regarding the collection of personal information, restrictions on internet use, and encouragement of family disconnection, stating, “These allegations are completely untrue. Apart from the minimum information necessary for faith counseling, no personal data is collected.”

The church emphasized, “We have never restricted internet use or external relationships. On the contrary, we encourage our members to lead exemplary lives within their families and society.”

Regarding the use of the name “ECA Academy,” the church explained, “It was the name of a Bible education program temporarily used in 2019. At the beginning of the course, it was clearly stated that the program was affiliated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and participation in the church afterward was left entirely up to the individual’s choice.”

In response to the recent report, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, French Branch, called on the media to uphold the following principles:

Conduct comprehensive coverage that reflects diverse perspectives and experiences;

Accurately and fully represent the church’s official statements and responses;

Provide fair opportunities to share the real experiences and voices of current members;

Establish a reporting culture that respects freedom of religion and the dignity of believers;

Avoid the use of provocative language and headlines that promote prejudice.

A church representative stated, “Biased reporting on a particular religion or faith community can impose stigma and prejudice on sincere believers, ultimately undermining religious freedom and human rights.” He emphasized, “The media should avoid sensational approaches that incite hatred and instead strive to present diverse voices based on balanced information and mutual respect.”

He continued, “We hope that Le Parisien and all media outlets will uphold higher ethical standards and greater balance in their coverage of religion. The Shincheonji Church of Jesus will continue to do its utmost to promote accurate understanding through transparent communication and open dialogue.”