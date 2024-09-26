UNITED STATES—On the 25th, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a large-scale “Testimony of the Reality of Fulfilled Revelation” event in Masan, responding to requests from pastors in the Gyeongnam region. This event marked the first major religious gathering in Masan since 1995, attracting over 16,000 participants, including around 100 pastors.

The conference focused on clear interpretations of the Book of Revelation and the realities of biblical prophecies and their fulfillment. Mr. Man Hee Lee, the chairman of the Shincheonji Church, emphasized the importance of the Book of Revelation as fulfilled according to biblical prophecy, urging participants to believe in the words recorded in the Bible.

He stressed that “the words of the Bible are being realized according to order, and if they are true, believers must have faith in them.” He highlighted the importance of not neglecting the life-giving words that Jesus Christ sacrificed His life to deliver, reiterating the necessity of faith based on the Scriptures.

One pastor, who has been in ministry for over 40 years, admitted, “I never learned deeply about the Book of Revelation in seminary and had overlooked this part myself,” adding, “Studying Shincheonji’s teachings has helped me understand the overall content of the Bible more deeply.” He noted that discussions with fellow pastors have broadened their understanding of Revelation.

Shincheonji Church has held similar events across various continents, including the Philippines and France, garnering significant interest from pastors both domestically and internationally. The church has established partnerships with 10,053 churches in 84 countries. 1671 churches from 42 countries have changed their church signs after creating a MOU with Shincheonji rebranded as part of Shincheonji after their agreements.

A representative of the Shincheonji Church stated, “This event has served as a catalyst for a positive cycle that deepens faith,” adding that requests for teachings will continue to grow both domestically and internationally, with more events expected in various regions.

The Masan event was a crucial opportunity for believers in the Gyeongnam area to reaffirm the importance of the Book of Revelation and the Bible, and the church’s influence is anticipated to continue expanding.

Additionally, Mr. Man Hee Lee will personally attend another event on the 29th at the Busan Andrew Education Center for local pastors and citizens.