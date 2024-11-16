UNITED STATES—The Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a large-scale rally in front of Gyeonggi Province Office on the 15th, claiming religious persecution. This rally is the largest protest ever held against Gyeonggi Province.

The protest was sparked when Gyeonggi Tourism Organization canceled its approval for Shincheonji to use the Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju for a “Religious Leaders Forum and Graduation Ceremony” scheduled on September 30, just one day before the event.

From noon, around 25,000 Shincheonji members filled the roads around the Gyeonggi Province Office, holding placards that read “Shincheonji members are citizens too. Stop discrimination and disregard,” and “We condemn biased, discriminatory administrative actions.” They demanded a public apology from Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and compensation for damages caused by what they claimed was biased religious persecution.

Shincheonji harshly criticized the actions of Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization. They stated, “Canceling the approval on the day of the event constitutes biased religious persecution and violates Article 20 of the Constitution regarding freedom of religion and the principle of separation of church and state.” They strongly protested, saying, “Politics is interfering with religion, infringing on religious freedom, and creating a divided citizenry.”

They also demanded compensation for the damages caused by the cancellation. Shincheonji argued, “The resources invested in preparing for the event and the efforts of the many religious leaders and members who traveled from overseas were nullified due to the irresponsible and biased religious persecution by Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization.” They emphasized that this action disregards basic respect for the citizens and has a negative impact on South Korea’s international image.

Previously, on September 30, Shincheonji rented the Pyeonghwa Nuri Park for a religious event. However, on the day before the event, on the 29th, the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization decided to cancel the approval and prohibit the use of the facilities based on Pyeonghwa Nuri management regulations.

The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization explained that Gyeonggi Province designated Paju, a military border area, as a risk zone, and that activities such as fireworks could provoke North Korea, leading to the cancellation of approval. This action was reportedly taken following an urgent directive from Governor Kim Dong-yeon due to concerns for the safety of border residents in light of ongoing tensions with North Korea.

In response, Shincheonji claimed this was biased religious persecution. They argued, “Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization used vague security concerns as an excuse to cancel the approval, but there are suspicions that it was actually done to favor a particular religious group over Shincheonji.” They pointed out that this is a serious issue of public authority siding with a particular religion to suppress another.

During the administrative audit of the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization by the Gyeonggi Provincial Council’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee held on the same day, questions were also raised regarding the controversy over Shincheonji’s venue cancellation.

Hwang Dae-ho, chairman of the council’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee (Democratic Party, Suwon 3), commented on the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, stating, “The cancellation of the Pyeonghwa Nuri Park reservation appears unavoidable, but I believe objective compensation should be provided for the economic costs incurred due to the cancellation one day before the event.”

In response, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization President Jo Won-yong replied, “Specific compensation for damages will be discussed by the lawyers on both sides if it becomes an issue in the future.”

Meanwhile, Shincheonji plans to continue holding rallies every Monday and Wednesday from October 18 to December 6.