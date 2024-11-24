UNITED STATES—”Nobody has provided concrete evidence of the fulfillment of Revelation for 2,000 years, but one chosen by Jesus is now testifying to it.”

-Addressing pastors, Chairman Lee said, “We must move beyond superficial faith and live according to the Word of God.”

-A lecture that not only covers the Four Gospels and Revelation but also covering the entire Bible.

-Attending pastors commented, “The strength of Shincheonji Church of Jesus will have a significant impact on the Christian community in the future.”

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (hereafter Shincheonji Church of Jesus), which has been drawing attention in the Korean Christian community, successfully concluded the ‘Shincheonji Word Seminar: Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation’ held on the 23rd at Shincheonji Peace Training Center in Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Over 200 pastors from various denominations attended the seminar, reportedly feeling deeply moved and shocked by the sermon delivered by Chairman Lee Man-hee.“It is the time of the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation; we must confirm the reality and believe.”

Chairman Lee Man-hee began his lecture with the statement, “If there is anything incorrect in what I have conveyed, please point it out.” He emphasized this point two more times, demonstrating confidence in his message and an open attitude, which garnered strong support from the attending pastors.

Chairman Lee explained that testifying to the prophecies recorded in the Bible and their fulfillment is in accordance with Jesus’ instructions. He stated, “For 2,000 years, no one has provided concrete evidence of the fulfillment of Revelation. This is because only those who have seen and heard can testify to it,” emphasizing that he is a witness to the events fulfilling Revelation. He continued, “The Book of Revelation has been fulfilled in our time, and Jesus has chosen a messenger to deliver His Word. I am testifying to this Word according to Jesus’ command.”

During the lecture, he explained in detail how each verse of the Book of Revelation was fulfilled, providing concrete evidence that left the audience shocked and astonished.

He stated, “We must set aside our own thoughts and judgments and believe in God based on the Bible,” affirming, “Now is the time when the prophecies of Revelation are being fulfilled.” He added, “If you see and hear the realities of the Bible but fail to understand them, you are no different from the blind and the deaf,” urging a departure from superficial faith.

Chairman Lee emphasized, “The Book of Revelation warns that if you add to or subtract from it, you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. Is there any church today that does not change the Word?” He strongly urged, “See what has been fulfilled, understand it, repent, and be with God forever.” Despite his advanced age of 93, his powerful message left a profound impact on the audience, as noted by the attending pastors.

Pastor Kim Yong-ho of the Presbyterian Church, who attended the Word Seminar that day, shared, “The more I come to listen to Chairman Lee’s message, the more I am moved and inspired. As a pastor, I honestly feel, ‘I need to come here and listen to Chairman Lee’s words even more to develop the qualities required as a pastor.’”

Another Presbyterian pastor commented, “I believe that all of Chairman Lee’s words, which make us face the reality of the religious world, help to eliminate conflicts among pastors and clergy. In a way, this is something truly needed in our country, South Korea.”

“More Than a Simple Sermon: Presenting Evidence of Fulfillment”

As confessed by the pastors in attendance, the core of the lecture was not merely a simple sermon. Chairman Lee provided concrete testimony of the fulfillment of Revelation, comparing each event with specific Bible verses. As he explained the process and evidence of the prophecy’s fulfillment step by step, the pastors were astonished to see examples of how the written prophecies had been fulfilled in reality.

One pastor, who had struggled with interpreting the Book of Revelation, said, “I used to interpret Revelation in an abstract way, but today, for the first time, I saw the reality of prophecy and its fulfillment.” He emphasized, “This kind of teaching is something the Korean Christian community must pay attention to.”

Other pastors shared similar sentiments, saying, “Chairman Man Hee Lee testifies to the Bible exactly as it is, revealing the truth of Revelation that we had misunderstood,” and “The biggest problem in the Korean Church is the inability to understand the prophecies of the Bible as realities. The Shincheonji Word Seminar provides a clear answer to this issue.”

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus commented, “This seminar was not just a lecture, but an opportunity to provide pastors with concrete evidence of the fulfillment of Revelation.” They added, “We will continue to spread the truth and share the physical fulfillment of the Bible widely through active interaction with the Korean Christian community.”

The seminar is being seen as a turning point, offering a vivid testimony of the fulfillment of Revelation to pastors and suggesting a new standard and shift in the faith of the Korean Church.