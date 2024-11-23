HOLLYWOOD—This is how you shock the viewers. I continued to question just precisely how the writers with “The Young and the Restless” planned to get iconic character, Sharon (Sharon Case) out of this crazy pickle where she appeared culpable of murdering Heather, framing Daniel and now putting Phyllis in the hospital after a crazy car crash.

Yes, ‘Cameron’ put the idea into Sharon’s brain that she had to eliminate Phyllis who was on the cusp of exposing Sharon for framing Daniel and murdering Heather. Well, the writers dropped a hell of a bomb last week. That bomb involved the return of Aunt Jordan and Ian Ward. Yes, crazy Aunt Jordan is back yet again, and Ian Ward, the man who tortured Nikki and her family have aligned. This is truly terrifying. Why? You have two villains who have a common enemy in Nikki and Victor Newman. I would caution Ian is the more dangerous with his cult like mentality and devious beyond devious misgivings.

Jordan just wants revenge for her sister, while Ian wants people to suffer. We never saw Sharon ‘kill’ Heather, so it appears Ian and/or Jordan committed the deed and framed Sharon. This might also explain Sharon’s spiraling mental state. Either her meds have been tampered with or she’s taking something that is causing her to hallucinate courtesy of Ian and Jordan.

In addition, Jordan was the one texting Phyllis, who suspected it was Sharon. Guess what it was not, it was Jordan and Jordan was the one who ran Phyllis off the road placing her into a hospital bed. Summer and Daniel are livid, but Nick was stunned when Sharon confessed all, initially not believing the claims. She was framed, and Nick did what any reasonable person would do; he called the police.

Chance arrived and Sharon was arrested and taken into police custody. The chaos is starting to unravel as residents in Genoa City react to this massive bomb with plenty of anger along the way, I’m just waiting to see what Ian and Jordan do next and why they targeted Sharon of all people. She isn’t directly connected to Nikki, Victor or the Newman family anymore besides with Mariah, which is Sharon’s daughter, who was raised in Ian’s cult. So if Sharon was the first target, then who is next, Nick, Mariah, Faith, Claire, Victoria, Cole, Victor or Nikki? I can see this drama continuing at least until February Sweeps where we might see another death or two along the way.

There was a wedding last week between Abby and Devon, which was nice, but honestly who cares. The juicy news of the wedding was that Victor was exposed to Kyle by Diane and Jack whose ruse was exposed. Yes, Victor gave Diane the reigns to Glissade, all she had to do was fire Kyle on the spot, and she did it publicly. He was humiliated, but what he learned afterwards was the whopper. He couldn’t believe it, but mom fired him and then the truth came out.

Jack and Diane exposed they were never breaking up it was all a ruse to get him out of the clutches of the vindictive Victor Newman. Kyle was livid at his parents, but he did FINALLY open his eyes that Victor was only using him as a pawn and always has been. It is intriguing seeing Kyle and Claire as a couple. His parents despise her grandfather, and her grandfather despises Kyle’s father. Could you imagine the wedding if these two got married!?

With that said, Billy was dealt a devastating blow by Jill who returned to town and partnered with Victor giving him the reigns of Chancellor Abbott. Billy was not happy with his mother, and he turned to Sally to be a listening ear. I’m sorry, I like this Sally and Bill pairing because it’s about to have Adam and Chelsea fuming.

However, it is what they deserve for their betrayal. With that said, Lily was also stunned to learn that Jill was not giving her Chancellor Abbott back, he gave the company to Victor and Jill wanted to push her to align with Devon and Nate at their family company.

Yeah, it has been a week of utter disappointment and shock, but I’m so eager to see what else Ian and Jordan have planned because I think GC has no idea of the danger lurking in the shadows on “The Young and the Restless.”