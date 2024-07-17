HOLLYWOOD—The contenders for the biggest accolade in the TV arena were announced on Wednesday, July 17. That’s right, the nominees for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed by “Veep” alum Tony Hale and “Abbot Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Big surprise as the FX series “Shogun” dominated with 25 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and a bevy of nominations for acting. I have been hearing so much about this series, I’m seriously going to have to check it out.

Gotta say, not a lot of love for network TV people, Netflix and the streaming services totally dominated when it came to nominations for 2024. “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” earned a total of 23 and 21 nominations respectively.

See a partial list of the nominees below:

Best Drama Series

-“The Crown”

-“Fallout”

-“The Gilded Age”

-“The Morning Show”

-“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

-“Shogun”

-“Slow Horses”

-“3 Body Problem”

Best Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“The Bear”

-“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

-“Hacks”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Palm Royale”

-“Reservation Dogs”

-“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Limited or Anthology Series

-“Baby Reindeer”

-“Fargo”

-“Lessons in Chemistry”

-“Ripley”

-“True Detective: Night Country”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Idris Elba “Hijack”

-Donald Glover “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

-Walton Goggins “Fallout”

-Gary Oldman “Slow Horses”

-Hiroyuki Sanada “Shogun”

-Dominic West “The Crown”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”

-Carrie Coon “The Gilded Age”

-Maya Erskine “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

-Anna Sawai “Shogun”

-Imelda Staunton “The Crown”

-Reese Witherspoon “The Morning Show”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Tadanobu Asano “Shogun”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Mark Duplass “The Morning Show”

-John Hamm “The Morning Show”

-Takehiro Hira “Shogun”

-Jack Lowden “Slow Horses”

-Jonathan Pyrce “The Crown”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Christine Baranski “The Gilded Age”

-Nicole Beharie “The Morning Show”

-Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

-Greta Lee “The Morning Show”

-Lesley Manville “The Crown”

-Karen Pittman “The Morning Show”

-Holland Taylor “The Morning Show”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

-Matt Barry “What We Do in the Shadows”

-Larry David “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

-D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai “Reservation Dogs”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Ayo Edeberi “The Bear”

-Selena Gomez “Only Murders in the Building”

-Maya Rudolph “Loot”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

-Kristen Wiig “Palm Royale”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Lionel Boyce “The Bear”

-Paul W. Downs “Hacks”

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach “The Bear”

-Paul Rudd “Only Murders in the Building”

-Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary”

-Bowen Yang “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Carol Burnett “Palm Royale”

-Liza Colon-Zayas “The Bear”

-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”

-Janelle James “Abbott Elementary”

-Sherly Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary”

-Meryl Streep “Only Murders in the Building”

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, September 15. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.