SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, May 18, at approximately 9:30 p.m., The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of the 3rd Street Promenade.

According to a SMPD press release, an after-hours business transaction was taking place between associates when the suspect, whom the business owner knew, entered the business and sprayed the business owner with a chemical irritant.



A struggle ensued, and the victim, who was reportedly in legal possession of a firearm shot the man who sprayed him. First responders from the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) transported the individual suffering from a gunshot wound to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



The following information came directly from the SMPD press release, the full text which may be found here. Fatal Shooting During Attempted Robbery PR



“The associate, who coordinated the meeting, Karen Melikyan, was detained at the scene and later arrested in connection with the attempted robbery.



He has since been charged with homicide, armed robbery, and conspiracy. The victim (store owner) was not injured and is cooperating fully with investigators.



Based on the evidence gathered, detectives believe this was a targeted and isolated incident involving individuals known to one another. There is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains active.



Anyone with information about this incident, is encouraged to contact Det. Jauregui (Martin.Jauregui@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Goodwin (Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.”