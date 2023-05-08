HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On May 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot at 6815 Hollywood Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre for the upcoming TCM Film Festival.



According to reports, the victim was shot after he interrupted an altercation between two individuals. The victim was able to relay to officers the two individuals were arguing when he tried to intervene and was shot.



There were crowds of bystanders and attendees at the festival who were able to share live footage with police advising them to shelter in place. The shooter and the individual involved in the altercation fled the scene. They are described a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female.



The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.



Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division at (213) 972-2900. Tipsters can also contact 1-877-527-3247.