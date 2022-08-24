HOLLYWOOD HILLS—One person was shot dead on the 6500 Block of West Sunset Boulevard on Saturday, August 20, after an argument ensued.

The incident came about around 2:10 p.m. that day and when officials arrived they found one dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

According to police the violence transpired after a dispute over a handbag. There were reportedly about 10 to 15 people involved in the fight.

The fight began on Sunset Boulevard but the second victim was found at a different location two blocks south on the 1300 block of North Seward Street.

Information about the two victims has not been released.

Two suspects were taken into custody after they fled the scene. One suspect was armed and found on Delongpre Avenue and McCadden Place. It is unknown where the second suspect was apprehended.

Police are investigating multiple crime scenes for this case.