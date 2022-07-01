UNITED STATES—New York has long been regarded as one of the world’s leading shopping destinations, but is it about to get even more varied and interesting thanks to the addition of casinos? The latest reports suggest that Fifth Avenue could be home to a glamorous new casino before too long.

The Current Situation with Casinos in NYC

There are currently no online casinos permitted in the state, but you can find land casinos dotted across New York, offering electronic games. These include places like Resorts World Catskills and the Saratoga Casino and Raceway. However, the big casinos are all located out of New York City.

Since early 2022, online sports betting has been allowed in New York, with the top sites for New York gambling listed here. They include big names such as DraftKings, BetRivers, and WynnBet, who offer welcome bonuses and special deals to new players. Daily fantasy sports and lottery games offer the other ways of gambling currently available in NY.

If you travel to NYC to gamble, the current choices are limited to smaller places with more limited gambling options such as slots and video poker. The website for the Resorts World New York venue describes it as being the only casino in New York City, but this location in Queens isn’t as central or as glamorous as Fifth Avenue.

What Does Fifth Avenue Offer?

This is arguably the planet’s finest shopping spot, and it’s also one of the most expensive. Fifth Avenue in Manhattan has virtually all of the biggest names in retail, from Adidas to Cartier and from Armani to Louis Vuitton. You can find the best clothing, accessories, jewelry, and a lot more here.

It also contains museums, stylish apartment buildings, and historical landmarks that all add to the feeling of this being a very special place to go shopping. Tourists and locals flock here to look for the most luxurious products on the market, and it also gets a lot of publicity through the frequent parades and the annual Fifth Avenue Mile race.

Could a Casino Be Successful Here?

Fifth Avenue seems like it could be a perfect location for a classy new casino to be located. With the amount of visitors it receives and the way that people spend money here, it appears to be ideal for a glamorous gambling venue to attract shoppers after they’ve checked out the stores.

This could be closer to coming true than you think, as state legislators in New York are currently considering the proposals to allow three new downstate casinos, with some sources suggesting that Mayor Eric Adams is looking for NYC to get two of them.

It seems likely that the current gambling venues in the city with electronic games are favorites for two of the licenses. This would allow them to expand into games such as blackjack and roulette, but that would still leave one new license up for grabs.

Among the proposals, we can see the idea of a Hard Rock Casino being placed right in the heart of Times Square. This is one of three sites that the company will consider in NYC, with estimates that it could generate $2 billion in gambling revenue each year. Another option would see a new casino venue appearing close to the Water Club alongside the East River.

However, according to this report the most intriguing proposal is for a stylish casino to be built on top of Saks Fifth Avenue. This iconic building has been home to the clothing store since 1924 and it’s now owned by the Hudson’s Bay Company. No official comments have been made yet and no plans have been shown.

Not everyone is in favor of this move, with some people wondering how it would affect the areas concerned. Yet, the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council put its weight behind the proposals, by suggesting that the new licenses could create up to 5,000 new jobs across the state.

It would certainly give visitors another reason to visit New York and its famous sights. With casinos opening up in many parts of the US, it also means that the city won’t fall behind other places where travelers are attracted by the chance to gamble on their favorite games in a relaxed setting.

It’s highly probable that we will see more, and bigger, casinos in New York City in the near future. However, we’ll need to wait to see if that includes a casino on top of one of Fifth Avenue’s most famous stores.