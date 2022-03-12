UNITED STATES—Recently one of Mexico’s richest billionaires recommended his followers to buy bitcoin right now.

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that those who follow his advice and buy will thank him in the future.

The chairman and founder of what is known as Grupo Salinas, an emporium that includes telecommunications, media, financial services and retail companies, is a well-known cryptocurrency enthusiast, and has called to keep buying bitcoin even if the price seems to be going down at the moment. You have to buy and not sell, he assures.

Salinas considers that right now bitcoin is cheap and it is a good time to acquire this cryptocurrency. The Mexican is not the only high-level businessman who recommends buying now. His statements and actions are in addition to several U.S. companies that are “buying the drop” of the most well-known cryptocurrency.

On previous occasions Salinas has enthusiastically called bitcoin the “gold of the modern world.”

Here’s what experts are saying about the future of bitcoin

Cryptocurrency moves down or dance always unleash a lot of speculation and opinions on commentary networks and forums.

In times of indecision and uncertainty it’s good to know what seasoned investors and experts have to say. A few cryptocurrency market gurus say that bitcoin still has a lot of growth ahead and is still a good time to invest.

Analysts from JP Morgan have released optimistic predictions that the price of bitcoin will skyrocket in the medium term and reach $146,000.

Other predictions claim that bitcoin, before the end of 2022, could be worth more than half a million dollars. Crazy!

Another sign that can stimulate the purchase of bitcoin, even now, is that large investors and billionaires are eager to invest in this cryptocurrency. Many of them had previously indicated that the cryptocurrency universe will be a giant speculative bubble.

With contradictory statements in the public space, the truth is that many of the planet’s great fortunes are trying to position themselves and become bitcoin whales. These moves by the biggest players in the market indicate that we are on a road of no return towards the total and global adoption of bitcoin as virtual money.

Reasons to invest in bitcoin right now

This is not a conspiracy theory. By this point in history and in life most people know that the fiat monetary system was created for the benefit of large world governments.

Those fiat currencies are no longer backed by gold. In the past governments kept gold in their vaults and money was nothing more than notes of exchange whose value was backed by the gold held. People could exchange their money for gold. There was real value behind every piece of printed paper.

But all that changed radically in the early 1970s when U.S. President Richard Nixon said goodbye to the gold standard.

Since then, the United States has been printing millions of new banknotes every year without gold backing, something that has reached the point of madness during Donald Trump’s administration.

This uncontrolled issuance of paper money without gold backing has caused, among other things, what is known as sustained inflation over time, something that does not happen with bitcoin, a virtual currency that has a limited number of units. No, no more bitcoin can be created, so it is fair to point to this cryptocurrency as digital gold.

It is the investment in cryptocurrencies, and specifically in the best known of them, bitcoin, a tool that citizens have to protect themselves from governmental monetary manipulations.

Its finite and decentralized nature means that bitcoin cannot be controlled by any government or bank and is “doomed” to increase in value as time progresses.

How to buy bitcoin without risk

If you have decided that it is the right time to invest in bitcoin and you have little or no experience in the subject, you should know those sites where you can buy bitcoins safely and without risk.

It is very easy to find on the Internet those exchanges with the best user ratings. Among them are Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Bitstamp, among others. If you are wondering how to buy bitcoin with PayPal, you should know that this is a difficult but not impossible operation. So far PayPal does not allow the direct purchase of cryptocurrencies.