UNITED STATES—One day, you’ll look in the mirror and realize your face has changed. Your pores may be more noticeable and undereye circles shine through more than they used to. You might even spot a few fine lines or wrinkles starting to develop. Signs of aging will begin to make their way onto your face.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. It’s a natural process that everyone experiences over time. But if you want to explore options to slow the process, the question then becomes when to start. And you may think your 20s is the right time. To help you decide if it is, ask yourself these questions.

Are You Interested in Skincare?

If every day starts and ends with a detailed skincare regimen, you obviously like skincare. Or you might find yourself on the other end of the spectrum, begrudgingly buying face wash only when completely necessary. Perhaps you fall somewhere in between, not quite skincare obsessed but also not completely void of curiosity. And that’s why determining your level of interest is so crucial — it makes what you should do clearer.

From there, the process of creating a routine — including anti-aging treatment — becomes a lot easier. You know the amount of time you’re willing to devote to researching, ordering, and awaiting the arrival of new products. You’re realistic about the effort you’re comfortable dedicating to the routine each day. You can then begin incorporating products that help with anti-aging at a pace that works for you.

Remember that having no interest in anti-aging skincare is perfectly fine too. You can keep using the same face wash you’ve always used and go about your daily life. Maybe you revisit the idea in a few years to reassess.

How Does Aging Make You Feel?

Confidence means different things to different people. For some, it stems from their ability to excel at work or how they make others feel. For others, it has closer ties to their personal style and physical appearance. And neither is wrong.

If you’re bothered by existing fine lines or scared of wrinkles, starting anti-aging skincare early may be a good call. You don’t have to go full speed either. Slowly but surely incorporating anti-aging products — like over-the-counter moisturizer and sunscreen — could be a good starting point. You can gradually build up your skin’s tolerance and decide if the extra steps are worthwhile.

For those who feel neutral or positive about aging, you can still add in good skin habits. Almost everyone can benefit from making SPF a daily routine. While sunscreen can help prevent premature aging and sun damage, it can also work wonders at preventing skin cancer. It’s about as universal of a skincare step as you can get.

Are You Willing to Budget for Anti-Aging Products?

A lot happens in your 20s, especially relating to your finances. You may be in school, paying rent, buying a car, or having kids. Add in potential career changes and starting salaries, and budgeting becomes crucial. So, you’ll want to see what discretionary income you have left and decide if it’s worth putting some toward skincare.

Because everyone’s skin is different and has different needs, there’s often trial and error. That means you’ll likely face a higher upfront cost before establishing a routine that works for you.

Then, once you land on a routine that works, you’ll be committed to repurchasing products you love. That could mean spending a few hundred dollars every few months or so.

But for those who see results, it’s well worth the investment. Preventative aging practices, like topical serums and SPF, have proven results in maintaining a youthful appearance. With that kind of backing, you may be spending more now to save later on more invasive procedures.

Would You Stick With a Routine?

Skincare is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires a certain level of dedication to see results because it can take a while for your skin to adjust. Then, there’s even more effort necessary to maintain the results, often requiring continued use of the products. Is that something you’re up for?

If you are, it’s worth exploring the different age-defying options you can get over the counter first. Vitamin C serums and retinol can be used daily and keep your skin glowing and youthful. Remember that skincare is a mixture of chemicals, so they won’t all mix. Check into known interactions and read instruction labels to help avoid irritation as much as possible.

If that feels like too much in your 20s, consider lifestyle changes that also have benefits for your skin. Drinking more water, increasing collagen intake, eating nutritious foods, and exercising can naturally help prevent aging. Establishing and sticking to health routines early can delay the need for anti-aging treatments until later in life or altogether.

When’s the Right Time to Start Anti-Aging Skincare?

It could be tomorrow or it may be never. The answer depends entirely on your comfort level and interest in exploring your options. And both are equally beneficial. It may be the right move to start anti-aging skincare if you answer “yes” to the above questions. If you said “no” to any or all of them, maybe revisit things down the line.

Remember that aging is a natural byproduct of living, so you’ll never be able to actually turn back the clock. But there are options available to slow down the evidence of the years you’ve lived. No matter what you choose, make sure it feels right for you. So be it if that means testing things out only to quit or starting when it feels “too late.” You’re the only one who can decide when the timing is right for you.