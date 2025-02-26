MALIBU—On February 25, the California Wildlife Center reported 14 sick sea lions at the Malibu beaches indicating that the cause is likely due to the toxins created in algae blooms. Domoic acid is the neurotoxin produced by the algae blooms that contaminate the sardines and anchovies that seals and sea lions eat.



Wildlife specialists received multiple reports regarding the sea lions and were able to determine that the animals were sick after observing their behavior. A similar outbreak occurred last summer at the Santa Barbara beaches.



The public is encouraged to steer clear of the sick sea lions.



The Los Angeles County Public Health Department(LACDPH) issued an ocean water use warning on February 25, for Los Angeles County beaches. These warnings have been issued due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards when last tested.



The following information came directly from the LACDPH webpage.



Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters all of which included, “100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.”





BEACH AREA WARNINGS (NON-FIRE RELATED):



· Lagoon at Surfrider Beach



100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.



· Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica



100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.



· Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20



· Ashland Ave. storm drain in Santa Monica. Santa Monica South Tower 28



· Windward storm drain at Venice Beach



Dockweiler State Beach. Culver Blvd Storm Drain



Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach



100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.



· Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach



· Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach



·Rose Avenue Storm Drain at Venice Beach



·Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey



The entire swim area.



·Wilshire Bl. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12



·Strand Street extension at Santa Monica Beach



·Brooks Avenue storm drain at Venice Beach



Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro



The entire swim area.



· 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach



100 yards up and down the coast from the 28th Street extension.



·Herondo Street storm drain in Hermosa Beach. Near Hermosa Tower TK



These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last

tested. More beach warnings that are fire-related may be found on the LACDPH website.