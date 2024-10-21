SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that there will be sidewalk improvements transpiring in the city starting Monday, October 21.

Work will last thru June 25, 2025. Construction will take place on the north side of Olympic Boulevard between 26th Street and Stewart Street.

Construction will also transpire on westbound Olympic and northbound 26th Street; it will be reduced to one travel lane.

Work will be done from Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. thru 6 p.m.

The public should expect heavy traffic, parking impacts, and follow onsite traffic controllers’ direction.vFor the most up-to-date work schedule, please refer to the project website.