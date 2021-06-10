UNITED STATES—On June 8, New York attorney Sidney Powell told reporters she will prove that the statements Smartmatic are challenging her on are true in a defamation lawsuit filed against her.

Powell, who previously worked on the Donald Trump campaign during post-challenges of alleged election fraud, has been named in a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems as well.

She was also named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit with Rudy Giuliani, Fox News Corporation, Fox News, and correspondent, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Judge Jeanine Pirro. Smartmatic claims that their reputation “was irreparably harmed.”

Officials from Smartmatic indicated that the Fox News interview regarding attorneys Giuliani and Powell was a “scripted performance.”

“Prior to the interviews, the Fox anchors decided to join forces with Giuliani and Powell to disseminate disinformation about Smartmatic. The Fox anchors knew what Giuliani and Powell would say on their shows, asked questions to elicit lies about Smartmatic, and endorsed Giuliani’s and Powell’s investigation. The Fox anchors added their own defamatory comments about Smartmatic for good measure. This was a scripted performance by the Fox anchors, Giuliani, and Powell to defame and disparage Smartmatic for personal gain.”

According to a press release via the Smartmatic website, they “filed an omnibus brief opposing motion filed by Fox defendants (including its news anchors), to dismiss its defamation and disparagement claims.”

The Smartmatic lawsuit was filed on February 4, seeking $2.7. On April 8, Powell filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit. In her memorandum, Powell noted that the court has no jurisdiction over Powell. Powell claims that “Plaintiffs are two foreign and one domestic corporation (collectively, “Smartmatic”) with one thing in common: they have nothing to do with New York. They do not reside here, own real estate here.”

Powell’s summary of alleged election fraud includes evidence of ballot tampering, the case of Ruby Freeman. She includes information on foreign adversaries whom Powell says are directly involved.

Several states agreed to have forensic audits following multiple discrepancies in the ballot counts in the 2020 Presidential election including, but not limited to, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Georgia.