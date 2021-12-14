MALIBU—The National Weather Service forecasts multiple storms to bring significant rain to Southern California, including Malibu from December 13 through Tuesday, December 14, which could continue into Wednesday. NWS forecasts widespread moderate to heavy rain (1-3 inches in valleys and coasts, and 3-6 inches in mountains and foothills). Rain rates of 0.33″ – 0.66” per hour for 1 hour are possible.

Hazards could include possible debris flows in recent burn areas; hazardous driving conditions due to flooding, mud, rocks and debris in the roadway, high wind and low visibility; possible thunderstorms; possible power outages and traffic signal outages due to trees and branches falling onto power lines. Never touch downed power lines – stay back, warn others, and call 911.

Malibu activated its winter storm emergency plan and is coordinating with LA County Sheriff’s, Fire and Public Works Departments on storm response. Crews are patrolling PCH and canyon roads monitoring for hazards, and using blade trucks to keep the roadways clear of rocks, mud and debris, and checking and clearing drainage culverts and storm drains to prevent flooding, and have placed heavy equipment at strategic locations. Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOP) are patrolling and reporting hazards. The city will post emergency information via alerts, on the website, and on social media.

SANDBAGS

Sandbags are available at LA County Fire Stations, but only some offer sand or filled bags. Call your local Fire Station to find out. Find sandbag locations in LA County at https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags.

-Station 88, Malibu Road – (310) 456-2812

-Station 70, PCH & Carbon Canyon – (310) 456-2513

-Station 71, PCH & Zumirez – (310) 457-2578

-Station 99, PCH & Encinal Canyon Rd – (310) 457-3706

-Station 72, 1832 Decker Rd – (310) 457-6186

Zuma Beach Lifeguard Headquarters does not have sand available for sandbags. It is against LA County Code to remove sand from the beach.

BEACH HAZARDS

A High Surf Advisory in effect from December 14 from 4 a.m. through December 15, 2 p.m. Beach hazards could include high surf, rip currents, beach erosion and flooding, and storm debris in the water. The LA County Dept. of Public Health advises the public to avoid contact with ocean water near discharging rivers, creeks and storm drains within 72 hours of significant rainfall due to high levels of bacteria and pollution.

For more details, visit https://www.weather.gov/lox/ and search for “90265” or “Malibu.”

To sign up for weather, beach or emergency alerts via text or email from the City of Malibu, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News, scroll down to “Alert Center,” and choose the alerts to receive.