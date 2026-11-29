SANTA MONICA—On Friday, November 27, at the Santa Monica Police Department’s request, the California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Charles Williams, 76, who is missing and considered to be at risk. He was last seen around 9 a.m. on November 25, at the intersection of 20th Street and Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. He is believed to be moving on foot.

Williams is described as weighing 155 pounds, being 5 feet 8 inches tall, and having black hair. Before he vanished, Williams was wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt, and black pants. CHP was notified of his disappearance on November 27.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 9-1-1. The legal non-profit Manifested Search Team Inc., which helps to search for and locate missing persons and which runs the group Missing People In America, has entered Williams into its database. It has also shared a flyer of him with the Silver Alert on its website and Facebook page.