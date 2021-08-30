BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, September 1, the city of Beverly Hills will have its next Wellness Wednesdays event!

Mayor Bob Wunderlich will lead a walking tour around the City to view some of the pianos on display as part of the @singforhope program!

Meet at 8 a.m. on the Crescent side of City Hall (near the stairs) and make sure you wear comfortable walking shoes! Another Wellness Wednesday event will transpire on September 8 for the Total Body Conditioning at Roxbury Park.

Businesses that would like to participate or anyone with questions can email wellnesswednesdays@beverlyhills.org, or call 310-285-1014.