BEVERLY HILLS—The non-profit organization, Sing for Hope has partnered with the city of Beverly Hills and Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where 16 artists will perform at recreational parks and public spaces throughout the city from August 5 through September 6.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, each piano is a work of art and colorfully designed by Los Angeles-based visual artists and will appear at iconic locations throughout the area. Everyone who attends the event will be invited to listen and play the piano. The official unveiling of the 16 Sing for Hope Pianos will occur on Thursday, August 5 at The Wallis with a public performance.

The Sing for Hope Pianos program began in New York City in 2010. It is one of the

world’s largest annually recurring public arts programs, with more than 500 one-of-a-kind

piano artworks placed in public spaces from The Bronx to Beirut, and from Aspen to Athens, for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

Following the public installation in Beverly Hills, all 16 pianos will be transported to permanent homes in local schools, healthcare facilities, and community-based organizations where they will continue to provide arts resources, programming, and joy to students and visitors.

Participating schools include Jordan High School in Watts, Vanalden Early Education Center in Tarzana, Montebello Gardens Elementary in Pico Rivera, Dorris Place Elementary School in Elysian Park, View Park Preparatory High School in Hyde Park and George Washington Carver Middle School in South Park. Additional schools and organizations to be announced.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these wonderful works of art to our public spaces

for all to enjoy,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “Sing for Hope Pianos

innovatively brings together culture and community, two of the hallmarks of our City. We

invite all to enjoy these creative works while celebrating incredible artistic talent in a world class environment. We are delighted that these one-of-a-kind piano artworks will continue to be an artistic resource and source of joy when they are moved to schools and other community based permanent homes following their public display.”

In June, each artists for the program were selected by a volunteer adjudication panel of community leaders and art world luminaries in California, including Adam Rodgers, Alexandra Nechita, Bendow, Chaz Guest, Çiğdem Akbay, Gooey, Helena Faitelson Laishan Mui Ito, Laurie Tsou, Marisabel Bazan, Miracle Project with The Wallis, Mireille Fournier, Ms. Yellow, Punk Me Tender, Sheila Darcey, and Yalda Sepahpour.

For more details on Sing for Hope Pianos, artists, and locations, visit singforhope.org.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs