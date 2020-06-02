LOS FELIZ — On Wednesday, May 27, Singer Adam Chance, of vocal group Home Free, announced he had proposed to his girlfriend, Sami Matarante, in their new music video cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.”

Chance is known for his acapella group ‘Home Free’ that won the fourth season of NBC’s Sing-Off in 2013. They planned to go on their ‘Dive Bar Saints’ World Tour but due to COVID-19, they had to cancel.

The engagement ring was custom built in a shop in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It features a moonstone gem, topaz overlay, and a gold band with diamonds on the side.

The music video premiered exclusively on People Magazine’s website and it follows a young couple through their relationship. By the end of the music video, the couple gets engaged and it follows with a message that reads, “On March 17th, 2020 Chance made the biggest decision of his life.”

The video message goes on with, “After the European Tour was canceled due to the pandemic and his plan to propose to Sami along with it, he took it in stride and did it anyway… At home in their PJ’s…She said yes.”

On the European leg, Chance originally planned to propose on March 15 in Paris. According to Yahoo News, Matarante thought the simplicity of the proposal was a perfect moment, what she really wanted after their 2-year anniversary and that it felt more like “them”.