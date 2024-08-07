Castaic, CA — According to KBAK, on the afternoon of Monday, August 5, 2024, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the deaths of three Bakersfield men and hospitalized a fourth in Castaic.

Investigations indicate that, at approximately 4:29 PM, a 24-year-old Bakersfield man was driving a 2001 Toyota Avalon at a high rate of speed on southbound I-5, when he lost control of the vehicle near the Templin Highway.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle make an unsafe turning maneuver just before crashing with an ascending embankment. The impact sent the car airborne. It came to rest approximately 50 feet down the descending embankment.

The driver and two passengers, all men aged between 25 and 30 years old from Bakersfield, were killed in the crash. A fourth passenger survived but was critically injured and transported to Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital for urgent medical care.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In certain situations, investigations may uncover that some liability for a single-vehicle collision falls on other drivers nearby or even on unsafe roadway structures. Sorting through these details to help victims and their families secure proper compensation is one of the key services a personal injury attorney offers.

After establishing liability, a personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies on the victim’s behalf. Insurance companies invariably aim to minimize payouts for claims they cannot deny, making legal representation crucial for obtaining fair compensation.

Passenger Liability

The liability insurance that drivers carry covers accidental harm caused not only to those outside the vehicle but also to passengers within it. While making a Wrongful Death or personal injury claim against someone who knew the victim can be emotionally challenging, the financial burdens following a vehicular accident can be substantial.

A skilled personal injury attorney can help grieving families seek proper compensation for their loss by navigating these complex issues and negotiating on the victim’s behalf with insurance companies, who routinely work to minimize the payout of any claim they cannot deny.