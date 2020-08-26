SANTA MONICA—On Monday, August 24, Will and Cary Singleton gave $40 million donation to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute Brain Health Center located within the Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica. The money will be used for research and treatment of the Alzheimer’s disease.

The Singletons, who are the creators of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, want to aid in finding a cure for the disease. On Monday, the Santa Monica Medical Center announced that the donation will make a contribution to the Power of Partnership Campaign to raise $200 million for Providence Saint John’s Health Center, and other institutions such as Pacific Neuroscience Institute and John Wayne Cancer Institute.

The clinicians in the Providence Saint John’s Health Center use quantitative diagnostic tools to create treatment plans for each patient. Clinical trials will be utilized to design a cognitive fitness programme for individuals with the diagnosis of an early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, in collaboration with the Institute of Systems Biology.

Saint John’s Health Center Foundation President, and CEO Bob Klein thanked the Singletons stating, “The Singleton gift is the largest single donation we’ve ever received and is a testament to the caliber of research, clinical care and medical talent that resides on our campus. The Singleton family has been supportive of Saint John’s for generations now and we hope their gift will inspire other philanthropists to join our campaign. We are immensely grateful for this transformative gift.”

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the staff at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute have started working on virtual care platforms to treat patients remotely. As of 2014, about 5 million people in the U.S. had a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The Center projects that approximately 14 million people will have the disease by 2060.