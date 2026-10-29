HOLLYWOOD—On October 28, an underground water main broke causing a 20 x 20-foot sinkhole located at 6730 Sunset Boulevard closest to the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The latest reports indicate that the water lines have now been shut off. Rushing water initially added to the major traffic delays. Authorities recommend drivers to avoid this area. The following detours are recommended.

Eastbound traffic is advised to bypass the Highland-Las Palmas area altogether by traveling south onto Fountain Avenue or North onto Hollywood Boulevard.

Those traveling North-South are advised to take La Brae Avenue west or Cahuenga Boulevard east to avoid traffic delays.

Sinkholes are nothing new to local drivers. Southern California has had three in recent months.

On September 8, the driveway in the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive East in Lechuza Beach in Malibu collapsed leaving an enormous sinkhole that collapsed the homeowner’s driveway. In this case, the homeowner happened to be the actor, Nicholas Cage.

In addition, On July 16, of this year a 36-inch steel water pipe burst in the vicinity of Sunset Strip from Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive in West Hollywood.