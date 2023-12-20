LOS ANGELES—In a December 18 press release, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) from the Southeast area Vice Unit, announced the arrest of six individuals in connection with a sex-trafficking ring in southern California.



The information below came directly from the LAPD website:



“The following adults were arrested and cited for California Penal Code, Sections 647(b)(1) Engaging in an Act of Prostitution, 647(b)(2) Solicitation for Purposes of Prostitution, and 266(I) Pandering. All are Los Angeles residents.



During the operations, undercover officers observed numerous individuals approaching and soliciting women for sexual services. Officers further observed these exchanges and services occurring in public view and in nearby residential neighborhoods where families and children were present. While in the commission of these crimes, uniformed Southeast officers took enforcement action.”



Suspect 1: Tulio Sanchez, 68 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J97621



Suspect 2: Jerome Yates, 23 years of age, Booking #6725800

More information on Yates was found on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator. He was initially arrested and booked into jail on December 13, 2023, on felony charges. His sentencing date was December 18, 2023. No bail amounts or fines were listed on the LASD booking report. Yates was released on December 19.



According to the LASD website, Yates has an extensive criminal history. He was also arrested on a separate felony charge on April 13, 2022. He was also booked and charged for other felony charges in July of 2023, all of which have resulted in either probation or court ordered release (ORDS).



Suspect 3: Dominique McFarland, 35 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J97622



Suspect 4: Jaime Olano-Gonzalez, 40 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J94406



Suspect 5: Danya Johnson, 32 years of age, Booking #6727629

According to LASD Inmate records, Johnson was arrested for a misdemeanor at 18 years of age on August 11, 2022. She was booked into jail with bail set at $20,000.



Suspect 6: Sophia Bermen, 21 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J97641



Officers were able to identify one victim who was rescued and reunited with family. The investigation into this case is ongoing.



Anyone with any more information about these crimes or these types of incidents are encouraged to call the Southeast Area Vice Detail at (213) 972-1017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



To remain anonymous, call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.







