WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, October 4, Woodland Hills police officers arrested four adults and two juveniles in connection with a flash mob robbery at the Westfield Topanga Mall.



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator that may be found on the LASD webpage, Amaya McDonald, 19 of Los Angeles was arrested for felony forgery. She has been detained. Bail has been set at $150,000.



Joshua Jones, 22, of Los Angeles was also arrested and detained. Charges are felony forgery with bail set at 1,085,000.



Justin Jones, 18, of Los Angeles, has been arrested and detained. Bail was set at $150,000.



Reports indicate that Rejene Robinson, 26, of L.A. was arrested a couple of hours after the others while driving the vehicle used in the larceny case. She was arrested by officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department and detained for possession of stolen property.



The identity of the other two suspects detained is being withheld due to their age. This case is still under investigation.



Lawmakers have put more stringent laws in effect due to the uptick in crime, specifically flash mob robberies.



Anyone with more information on this case or the individuals charged is encouraged to call the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division at 818-374-9437



