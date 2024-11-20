MALIBU — On November 19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a press release notifying the public that the ocean waters of six of the area beaches have been deemed unsafe for swimming, surfing, and playing.



The following beaches were issued warnings due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when it was last tested.





The Windward storm drain at Venice Beach, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Big Rock Beach in Malibu, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.



Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, and the entire swim area.



Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, and the entire swimming area.



Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.



The storm drain on Ashland Avenue in Santa Monica, the Santa Monica South Tower 28, and

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



The Herondo Street storm drain in Hermosa Beach, near Hermosa Tower TK, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



The Strand Street extension at Santa Monica Beach, and 100 yards up and down the coast from Lifeguard Tower #24.



Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.



The following information came directly from the LACDPH website.



“Water Quality Sampling



Laboratory results from three local agencies are displayed on the map. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) Environmental Health Recreational Waters Program collects ocean water samples from the mainland, once a week throughout the year.



DPH collects an additional five samples from Avalon on Santa Catalina Island beginning in April through October. The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (SD) collects ocean water samples at selected sites on the mainland, once each week throughout the year.



The Beach Cities of Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, and Rancho Palos Verdes (BC) jointly collect water samples within their cities, once a week throughout the year. DPH, SD, and BC also resample sites that have exceeded State Standards for bacteria in ocean water.



The City of Los Angeles, Environmental Monitoring Division, LA Sanitation (HYP) collects water samples from various sites, one to five times per week, all year round. LA City also collects samples at some DPH sites as required by their State NPDES permit.

The public is notified when a site has exceeded State Standards for bacteria in ocean water on this website, by telephone hotline, and by signs posted at the impacted beaches.”