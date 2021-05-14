UNITED STATES—While menstruating, it is common to feel pain and discomfort in the abdomen, thighs, and lower back. It is because the womb muscles contract and relax, which is pivotal for the built-up lining to shed off. At times, you will experience cramps, and these are your muscles at work. Some young girls and women also experience headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.

Honestly, medical experts have no reasoning as to why some women experience painful periods, while others have it easy. However, there are certain factors, which control your intense period pain. These include:

Having a massive blood flow. Delivering your first child. Just starting your first period or being under 20. Being sensitive to prostaglandins or having an overproduction of this hormone – It is a hormone that influences the womb.

In addition, there are other factors, too, which influence the growth in the womb. These include the use of birth control pills or endometriosis. There are a few home remedies for temporary to mild period cramps, which can provide you with the necessary relief. Here, in this article, we will discuss all the home remedies, which can help you relieve the period pain.

Drink more water

‘One of the best ways to relieve period pain is consuming more water. It is because if you do not drink enough water, you can be bloated, and this can make the menstrual cramps worse,’ shares Jannice, an educator who offers assignment help USA services.

Well, it is true; water does help relieve some period pain by reducing bloating. Further, consuming hot water also heightens the blood flow across the body. It can help relax your muscles. It also helps lower the cramps following the uterine contractions.

Taking some OTC medications

OTC or Over Counter Medications, such as Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), can be incredibly helpful in relieving the period pain from heavy menstrual bleeding. Some of the OTCs which your doctor may prescribe are naproxen and ibuprofen. These drugs reduce prostaglandin production in the body. Though NSAIDs do not work as well as oral contraceptives, they can certainly lower the pain.

Ginger can help

A study involving young women found that ginger capsules can help lower the primary dysmenorrhoea symptoms, including the pain from periods. These capsules worked as well as mefenamic acid and ibuprofen. In this group, women took 250 mg ginger capsules four times a day for the initial three-period days.

Women in the ibuprofen group consume 400mg capsules four days a week. On the other hand, the mefenamic acid group women took 250 mg capsules for four times a day.

In all of these three treatments, women showed similar pain relief, reduction in the dysmenorrhea severity, and satiation with the treatment. In addition, no woman in this study showed any side effects with any treatment. So, next time you feel period pain, you can try some ginger. It can be the perfect drug-free alternative to relieve the period pain.

‘During my periods, I switch from regular tea to ginger tea, and it truly does help me with my period pains,’ shares Donna, an educator who works with a platform where you can find ‘take my online class for me’ services.

Comfort foods

Potato chips, doughnuts, or other fatty, fried foods are certainly not ideal for you during your periods. While you are menstruating, you must stick to a high-fiber and low-fat diet. So, in these three to five days, your diet should be a composition of fruits, lentils, whole grains, beans, vegetables, particularly the green leafy vegetables and the nuts.

The nutrients like Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E, zinc, magnesium, Omega-3 fatty acids, and Omega-3 fatty acids help combat hormone-like substances, which cause those painful period pains. These nutrients also help overcome inflammation and muscle tension in the body.

Heat

‘Placing a heating pad or a hot water bottle on the abdomen is my go-to treatment to cure menstrual cramps or period pains,’ shares Dia, an macroeconomics homework help.

Well, that’s correct because heat enables the uterine muscles to relax. This can relieve pain and discomfort. You can also place the hot water bottle or the heating pad on your lower back if you get back pains in your period. Alternatively, you can even take a warm bath to soothe your legs, back, and abdomen.

Gentle workout

While you are in pain, we understand that exercise may be the last thing you would want to do, especially if you experience heavy cramps. But you know what? Exercising can indeed provide you relief from period cramps.

Of course, you do not have to engage in strenuous workouts. It won’t work for you if you are in pain, but you can certainly do some walking, gentle stretching, or try doing some yoga. Exercise can help lower the endorphins in the body. These are nature’s natural pain relievers. A study found that women who participated in a twelve-week of a yoga program with twice-weekly yoga classes saw a reduction in their menstrual cramps and pain.

So, these are the six most effective and natural ways to overcome period pains. Have more suggestions? Let us know in the comment box below.