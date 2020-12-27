UNITED STATES—It’s hard to resist the temptation of giving your home a full-blown makeover. However, it’s not always wise nor necessary to go all out, especially if you are on a tight budget. Complete makeovers take a lot of time, money, tools, and skills. But, what if we told you that you can transform the look and feel of your humble abode without burning a hole in your pocket! Small changes can, indeed, make a significant impact.

Here are six simple changes that you can easily implement without spending too much money or time.

1- Upgrade Your Lighting

It’s no secret that lighting has a significant impact on a room’s ambiance, as well as the general mood of its occupants. Upgrading your lighting doesn’t necessarily have to mean replacing your light fixtures; installing soft white bulbs and adding a dimmer will make a world of difference. Depending on the function of the room, you can invest in a new floor lamp, wall sconces, a couple of bedside lamps, or a low-hanging pendant to add depth and warmth to space.

2- Swap out Your Faucets

While often overlooked, faucets can add a touch of elegance to your bathroom and kitchen. They’re not as expensive as many homeowners might think; you can find sleek, quality faucets at your local Pottery Barn or Home Depot, vintage furniture shops, or online retailers. Make sure the faucet will fit your sink before you buy it, and go for brass, copper, or mixed-metal fixtures to add more character to space.

3- Change the Theme of Your Bedroom

Changing the theme of just one room can transform the appearance and vibe of the whole space. And, what better room to start with than your own private sanctuary! That’s right; we’re talking about the bedroom. You can reimagine your bedroom’s interior and create a tropical, rustic, modern, minimalist, or traditional theme. It all depends on your preferences, as well as the rest of your home’s interior. You might want to consider ordering new bedding online and customize it with your favorite patterns, colors, or design that suits the theme you’ve chosen. Buying a new nightlight or replacing the worn-out rug is a great way to spruce up your bedroom, as well.

4- Freshen up the Paint

A fresh coat of paint is perhaps the easiest, most affordable way to make an impactful stylistic change to a home. You don’t have to paint the entire room, though. For example, adding a pop of color to your kitchen’s backsplash or painting an accent wall in your living room will breathe new life into space. Simple stencils that you can download and print out on the internet are also an easy and inexpensive way to make any room look and feel more vibrant.

5- Replace Your Window Treatments

Since they control the amount of natural light going into your home, window treatments can make all the difference in how your living quarters look and feel. They don’t have to be purely functional, though; they can be both decorative and practical if you choose them wisely. Depending on your space and the amount of light you want to let in, you can go for flowing drapes, classic curtains, Roman shades, wooden shutters, and the list goes on. This is another prime example of simple changes that can add warmth and character to your house.

6- Dress-up Your Walls

The most effective way to add life and personality to your home is by displaying your favorite family photos on the walls. Invest in quality, elegant frames in different sizes and shapes to liven up space. Artwork, mirrors, and abstract decorations can also add a designer touch to your humble abode and transform it into a more refined space, all without going over budget. You can find all kinds of artwork in vintage and thrift shops. These pieces are often quite unique, and shopping for them is guaranteed to make you feel like an esteemed art collector.

As you can see, there are many affordable and simple ideas that you can implement to elevate the look and feel of your living quarters. If you feel the unceasing need to change some things around the house but don’t have enough time or resources, you don’t have to take on a grand renovation project. You can apply most of these suggestions in a day, DIY-style! Amid all the excitement, don’t forget to move things around and play with your interior layout a little. It may not sound all that impressive, but reorganization can improve your home’s functionality and aesthetic appeal dramatically. After all, isn’t that what home makeovers are all about!