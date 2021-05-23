CALIFORNIA—A six-year-old Aiden Leos was shot and killed on Friday, May 21, in the city of Orange between the hours of 7:55 a.m. and 8 a.m. on the northbound Freeway, CHP reported.

Police officers arrived on the scene at the 55 Freeway in Orange at 8 a.m.

During a news conference Officer, Florentino Olivera said, “the victim was sitting in the backseat in a booster seat of a silver Chevrolet Sedan while his mother drove northbound,” and indicated the shooting incident as an apparent “isolated road-rage incident.”

The child was taken to a hospital in the area but died from his injuries.

It is unknown how many shots were fired or the nature of the child’s injuries.

A couple driving by told KCAL9 they stopped when they saw the boy’s mother pull over on the side of the freeway.

“She was hysterical obviously, ‘My baby, my baby,’ and we didn’t know what happened right away, it took a bit to figure that her son got shot,” Reyes Valdvia said.

The boy’s mother described the shooting to the couple.

“She was driving, and another car, I guess, passed her up, and as she changed lanes, they went behind her, basically they shot into the back of the car, and they hit her son,” Valdvia told the news station.

The suspect has not been identified but police were informed the suspect was driving a white sedan.

The incident is being investigated by California Highway Patrol. Authorities said traffic will be shut down until officers complete their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have been driving on the 55 freeway near Chapman Avenue to contact Santa Ana CHP Detective Petrel at 714-567-6000