CALIFORNIA- Officials in the golden state noticed many were not following the “Stay at home” order and continued skateboarding in parks, therefore they decided to dump 37 tons of sand into the park on April 17 in order to stop the problem.

California residents, as the rest of the country and world, have been urged to self isolate as much as possible since mid-March due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. With this order, government and state officials have closed down non-essential businesses in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus.