CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division detectives are in need of the public’s assistance to find a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision. The LAPD reported on its website on Tuesday, September 14, at 12:30 a.m. a silver 4-door sedan was traveling southbound on Tampa Avenue south of Oxnard Street when it crashed into a pedestrian riding a skateboard that was also travelling on Tampa Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the sedan fled southbound on Tampa Avenue without stopping, identifying themselves, or attempting to render aid to the pedestrian that sustained fatal injuries.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead. The pedestrian is described as a female in her early 30s and her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The hit-and-run car is believed to be a possible 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon silver sedan with damage to the front end of the vehicle. The LAPD is reminding drivers are reminded if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets by doing so in a safe manner, obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks, and obeying the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.