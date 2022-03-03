MALIBU—The victim of a fatal car crash that transpired in the Santa Monica Mountains on February 26 has been identified as Skylar R. Scripter, 18, from Laguna Hills.

On February 26, a 2009 Hyundai Genesis was struck head on by a 2021 BMW M5. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the intersections of Piuma Road and Mesa Peak Motorway.

A total of five people were hurt on scene and Scripter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW, 21, was driving at a “high rate of speed” and was injured on scene as well.

According to Instagram posts, Skylar was a fun-loving girl who lit up any room she walked into and was loved by many.