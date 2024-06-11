HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, June 10 at approximately 2:45 a.m., the Las Angeles Police Department (LAPD) dispatchers received a 911 call of intruders in the 2700 block Rinconia Drive in the vicinity of the Beechwood Canyon area.



Police arriving at the scene found shattered glass from the door where the suspects gained entry to the home. The caller, who was not the homeowner, but the housekeeper, indicated that she was asleep in the home at the time of the break in, and woke up to find two men in the room with her while she was sleeping.



The suspects who fled the scene were described as two males wearing all black. The homeowner described the vehicle the suspects drove away as being a black sedan, possibly an Audi or a Honda.



The suspects are still at large. No physical harm was reported. This case remains under investigation. Those who may have more information regarding the break-in are encouraged to contact officers at the LAPD’s Hollywood Community Police Station located at 1358 Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood or call 213-972-2971 Voice / 213-485-9899 TDD/TTY



