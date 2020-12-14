UNITED STATES—When you stay in an Airbnb, anything can happen. That’s why some people don’t use Airbnb to book a home for vacation. It can be risky renting from an individual instead of a trusted hospitality organization.

Even though there are some scary stories concerning Airbnb stays, most people who use the service are satisfied. However, you should still be careful to avoid accidents that could occur in your Airbnb because of human error.

The accident that occurs most often in Airbnb rentals is a slip and fall. If you trip while coming up or down the stairs or fall in any room of the house due to factors like a slippery floor or loose floorboard and are injured, can you seek damages from the property owner? Or, do you sue Airbnb for your injury? Are you eligible for any type of compensation? Read on to find out more.

The Circumstances Of Your Injury

If you’re wondering who is liable for your Airbnb injury, the details of your injury will be taken into account. If the factors that led to your accident should have been tended to before you arrived at the property, you will likely be able to file a suit with the property owners to get a settlement. However, if you caused the hazard or you were injured due to something the Airbnb host wouldn’t have reasonably been aware of, it will take some investigation to determine who is liable.

For instance, if you rent an Airbnb, speak with the host before your arrival, and receive a guarantee that the property is well-maintained and cleaned, but you fall after tripping over lifting carpeting, the host is liable. Your injury is proof that the Airbnb host did not properly maintain the property and gave you a reason to believe the property was safe.

However, if you invite friends over for a party at the Airbnb you’re renting and someone breaks the banister, and you slip and fall while going up the steps, the host is not responsible for your injury. You may be liable if it can be proven that the banister was in good condition before the party. If the banister was faulty before your get-together, the host may have to assume responsibility for your injury.

No matter what the circumstances are surrounding your Airbnb injury, never assume liability right away. Speak with a lawyer and explain the details of your case so you’ll know whether or not you should admit fault.

Do Local Premises Liability Rules Apply?

When you’re injured at an Airbnb, you should find out about local premises liability laws to determine who is at fault for your accident and any damages you suffered. Airbnb is available in almost 200 countries, so the regulations may differ depending on where your rental is.

Premises liability laws are in effect for Airbnb properties in the United States. This means that the property owner is always responsible for protecting guests from unreasonable factors that could cause an accident or injury. In some situations, the property owners are even responsible for protecting trespassers in this same manner.

Since the Airbnb host is required to rent their property, they are the liable party in your accident, not Airbnb. Even though you may reach a helpful representative from Airbnb when you report your accident, the company is not liable for your injury in most cases.

Negligence is the most common basis for filing a slip and fall accident claim. With this information in mind, you should search for a qualified lawyer to review your case and let you know if you’re entitled to a settlement. It’s best to consult with an attorney as soon as possible to ensure that your claim is viewed as valid and you receive compensation in a timely manner.