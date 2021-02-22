UNITED STATES—Adults who love to party love Las Vegas. This city is the place to let your hair down, hit the casino floor, and have a fabulous time. From incredible food to amazing shows, fantastic hotels, and casinos, this is the place to be if you’re looking to get away. However, you need to be aware of the dangers that lurk in casinos if you want to stay safe.

Millions of people come here to get away from it all, and more than 42 million visited in 2019 alone. Unfortunately, not all casinos are well maintained. A certain percentage of people who visit here and Vegas locals will leave our casinos with an injury from a slip and fall accident.

Why Casino Slip and Falls Happen

The following are the most common reasons you may be injured by a slip and fall in a casino, but they aren’t the only reasons:

Uneven transitions between surfaces

Liquid spills

Bad lighting

Poorly designed or maintained stair railings

Other customers, casino employees, and even poor casino management can all cause injuries. For example, a customer can spill a drink, a worker can fail to clean it, or management can not schedule enough workers to reasonably spot the spill in time to clean it up. In any of these scenarios, you may have grounds for a lawsuit.

What You Need to Do If You’re Injured

Casinos are designed to keep you inside. The goal is to make sure you’re having a good time and spending money. A casino designer may lay carpeting with a swirling pattern that makes it hard to see. They may not make exits clear or they may have someone serving drinks at varied intervals so you’re tempted to stay put.

These tactics are designed to lure you into spending more money, but the casino may end up being the one who has to pay if you are injured. Although it can be an overwhelming process, it is possible to win a claim against a Las Vegas casino. If you’re injured, you should consult with an attorney to learn what evidence you’ll need to prove your claim.

A premises liability claim is the process of holding the owner or management of a property legally accountable when you’ve suffered an injury on site. If you’ve been hurt because the casino owner did not maintain the casino in some way, the owner can be sued for damages. All companies, including casinos, must maintain the property they keep open to the public. These laws apply to both private and public spaces.

Your Options

If you’re hurt in a casino, the first thing you should do is get medical attention. If you’re unable to get up, make this clear immediately. You’ll want to find out the extent of your injuries. Keep in mind that just because you feel okay right now does not mean you’re fine.

Any injury should ideally be checked out by a medical professional. They can see what needs to be done immediately and suggest any further treatment. A medical professional can also help you determine if you need additional help once you return home as well as provide evidence when you file a compensation claim.

A visit to the ER can easily cost a few hundred dollars out of pocket. More serious injuries can impede your ability to function and even get back on the job. You may also be eligible for compensation if an employee engaged in actions such as failing to mop the area by the pool or leaving a broken chair in front of a slot machine.

Premises liability laws will make sure that if a casino causes an accident, you aren’t stuck with the bills. You can ask the casino to settle in the aftermath of an accident. These funds might be used to pay your medical bills, lost wages, and any other expenses connected to your accident.