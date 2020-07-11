SANTA MONICA—On Monday, July 6, the Santa Monica Conservancy announced the eight winners of its 2020 Preservation Awards.

As per its website, the conservancy is a charity that promotes “understanding and appreciation” of the advantages of historic preservation.” Preservation Awards are given to “individuals, building owners and businesses representing exemplary contributions to the preservation of Santa Monica’s architectural and cultural heritage.”

The “President’s Award” went to the Santa Monica Professional Building, which was built in 1928 and recently got incorporated into the Proper Hotel. Besides being refurbished and restored, the building also underwent “significant seismic improvements.”

Villa Vicente, E.J. Carillo Residence, and 143 Wadsworth Avenue each won a “Rehabilitation Award.” The former is a low-rise apartment building—”a striking example of simple modernism that remains remarkably intact”—while the second is a 1924 home designed by well-known architect John Byers.

Tartine Bakery, originally built as a chapel in 1933, received the “Rehabilitation & Adaptive Reuse Award.” The Bay Street Beach Historic District won the “Cultural Landscape Award;” in 2019, it also became Santa Monica’s first district in the National Register of Historic Places.

518 Adelaide Drive has been owned by the Boehm family since 1968. Last year, Barry Boehm nominated his “French Norman Revival”-style home for landmark status. This year, the house was given the Santa Monica Conservancy’s “Stewardship Award” as it “affirms its historic significance as an anchor amidst a rapidly changing streetscape on Adelaide Drive.”

The final award went to Kay Pattison, who received the “Outstanding Volunteer Award.” She has worked as a docent for the Annenberg Community Beach House—where she launched the annual “Happy Birthday Marion!” event—and managed the Downtown Walking Tour’s guide training. Pattison has volunteered for the conservancy for more than a decade.

View the official list of award-winners here.