SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, July 23, the city of Santa Monica announced the Santa Monica Farmers Markets will join markets across the United States in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 4 thru August 10.

Things will kickoff on August 4 at the Main Street Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and concluded at the Pico Farmers Market on Saturday, August 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebrations will feature special activities, music, prepared and prepackaged food, photo opportunities and farm stands with locally grown produce.

The SM Farmers Market started in 1981 and has grown from one to four weekly markets. The four markets together host more than 150 farm stands selling a wide variety of products, including stone fruit, lettuces, corn, greens, garlic, artichokes, cucumbers, nuts and a wide variety of hard-to-find seasonal produce.

“The Santa Monica Farmers Markets are a great place to shop for items you may not have tried before,” Santa Monica Farmers Market Coordinator Kym Otterstedt said. “Our mission is to create thriving, inclusive, connected and diverse communities by promoting the prosperity of California farmers and small food businesses and by preserving the agricultural arts and sustainable food systems. We do all this and have fun, feed people and make new friends along the way.”

All four Santa Monica markets accept SNAP/EBT, including the P-EBT and SunBucks Cards, and a Market Match Program is offered at the two community markets (Main Street and Pico), where customers can receive a match of up to $20 in coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables. All four markets accept the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.

For more details about the Santa Monica Farmers Markets, visit santamonica.gov/farmersmarket or follow on Instagram and Facebook. There are four weekly markets on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and bring the farmers to Downtown, Main Street, and Pico neighborhoods.