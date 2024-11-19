GRIFFITH PARK—On Friday, November 15, the LAFD reported that a small brush fire at 2800 E Observatory Rd. at 3:08 a.m. Approximately 1/4 acre of brush burning by a trail below Griffith Observatory. This is topography driven with no wind and no structures threatened.

The LAFD reported at 4:29 a.m. that through the use of both air and ground attack, firefighters knocked down the fire with no injuries reported and no structures damaged. There were crews that stayed on the scene conducting mop up operations into the morning.