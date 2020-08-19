LOS FELIZ—The deadline for small businesses to apply for the 13th District Small Business Grant Program has been extended to Friday, August 21, Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell announced on Tuesday, August 19.

O’Farrell launched the initiative on August 7, with applications beginning on August 13 and ending on August 17.

“If you have a small or independent business affected by the pandemic, located within the 13th Council District boundaries, I hope you will pursue this opportunity,” O’Farrell said in a statement.

The program aims to help small businesses “pay bills while the Safer at Home orders are in place.” Small businesses within the Council District 13 area, which includes portions of East Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake, will be provided $5,000 in financial assistance if they qualify.

“Our small businesses continue to experience serious hardships and devastation because of the pandemic,” O’Farrell said. “This financial assistance helps retain workers while enabling some small and independent business owners to survive.”

The Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD) will manage the program and has stipulated certain requirements for applicants.

Applicants must have an established business in the 13th District; have “active” status with CA Secretary of State; provide documents in the application (current BTRC, W-9, etc.); have at least 3 and up to 26 employees; have an annual gross revenue of $25,000 – $1 million, and have an established commercial location; and be economically affected by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has completely altered how small businesses operate, with many experiencing devastating economic consequences,” said EWDD General Manager Carolyn Hull on August 13 in a Facebook post from the department.

“EWDD is proud to support Mitch O’Farrell CD13’s grant program, which will help alleviate some of the financial stressors currently being experienced by local mom-and-pop shops.”

O’Farrell allocated $1 million of discretionary funding to kickstart the grant program. Historically, the discretionary funding would be utilized for other purposes, O’Farrell said in the statement.

Applications must be filed online and can be found in the program’s website, CD13.com. They must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. this Friday.

Acelera Financial is providing technical assistance for the application process and can be contacted at (213) 410-5099 or TA@acelerafinancial.com.