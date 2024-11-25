HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, November 23, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it battled a small debris fire in Hollywood Hills.

The LAFD reported at 10:31 a.m. a fire at 2059 N Laurel Canyon Bl. Small debris flow from a retaining wall failure onto N Laurel Canyon Road. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. Traffic was closed in the southbound lane of N. Laurel Canyon at Kirkwood.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) is responding and will make the determination if full closure is required. The incident is transitioning to LADBS and no further information forthcoming from the LAFD.