BEVERLY HILLS—A smash-and-grab robbery transpired at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, March 22 after 1 p.m. located at S. Beverly Drive and Charleville Boulevard, near Reeves Park.

The incident happened in broad daylight as five suspects smashed the display window outside of the establishment and took everything inside and fled the scene of the crime.

The suspects used sledgehammers to destroy the window, and were seen wearing hoodies and surgical masks at the time of the incident. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. The jewelry store was open for business at the time the crime transpired.

Robberies have transpired across the region in recent months. On February 25, two suspects attempted to rob the driver of a black Ferrari of his watch. The attack took place in the 200 block of S. Beverly Drive at around 3:09 p.m.

A video posted on social media of the attempted robbery has gone viral showing two suspects – one of which was armed with a gun – punch and pistol whip the victim. The victim refused to give up the item, which led to the suspects fleeing the scene.

The BHPD issued the following statement following the attempted robbery:

“I want to reassure the community that all measures are being taken to keep our community safe,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said. “This evening, we have a full complement of police officers on high alert.”

In 2021, a man was robbed of his expensive watch while dining outside the Il Pastaio restaurant. Three suspects, Marquise Gordon, 41, was sentenced to federal prison on February 28, 2022. He received 5 years for his role in the robbery that was carried out at the Italian restaurant.

In December 2021, Jacqueline Avant, 81, the wife of music tycoon Clarence Avant, 90, was fatally shot when Aariel Maynor, 30, broke into their home. A security guard was also shot at during that robbery. Maynor was arrested on December 2, after police identified him by watching security tapes and after he shot himself while attempting to burglarize a home in Hollywood Hills. Paramedics treated Maynor who was placed under arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department.

He pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary. Maynor faces a maximum sentence of 170 years in prison and will be ineligible for parole. His sentencing is set for March 30, and the investigation will remain open with the Beverly Hills Police Department until the suspect is sentenced.

In early February, Malik Lamont Powell, 21, and Khai McGhee, 18, were sentenced to 12 years in prison for the robbery. All three men are members of the Rollin 30s Crips gang.

The robbery took place in broad daylight, where jeweler Shay Belhassan was wearing a $500,000. The men held Belhassan at gunpoint, demanding he hand over the Richard Mille watch, where a struggle ensued and the victim fell to the ground before the suspects fired a gun striking a bystander in the leg.

Powell was arrested after the authorities connected his black BMW, which was the getaway car used in the robbery. Powell discussed the stolen watch in many messages over social media. A bloodstain on Belhassan’s shirt was connected to McGhee’s DNA, and security footage showed Gordon hopping into the getaway car. Two other suspects in that robbery are still at large.

Anyone with information on the smash-and-grab at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills are asked to contact the BHPD at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.