SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that they are celebrating National CPR and AED Awareness week June 1 through June 7.

The public is invited to join the SMFD for a Sidewalk CPR event on Wednesday, June 5, at the 3rd Street Farmers Market.

The event will transpire from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. There will also be an event on Thursday, June 6, at the west end of the Santa Monica Pier, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

“CPR saves lives – come learn to save a life with SMFD,” the Santa Monica Fire Department noted on its Facebook page.