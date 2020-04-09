SANTA MONICA- A fire was extinguished by SMFD at the Gussie Moran Building on the evening of April 7.

In a press release by Santa Monica Fire Department, it was reported that on April 7, shortly after 7 P.M., firefighters responded to a fire at the historical Gussie Moran Building. First responders reported a 3-story building to the rear with an exterior fire that was extending to the third floor. Firefighters made an aggressive offensive attack and knocked down the exterior fire. Soon after, interior fire crews found extensions of the fire on the third floor and quickly opened interior walls, knocking down the entire fire within 16 minutes.

A total of 5 engine companies, one truck company, a Battalion Command team, and 27 firefighters worked together to put out the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.



The historic building was built in 1887 and is located at 1323 Ocean Avenue. It is known for its Victorian style, as well as for being the longtime residence of Tennis champion Gertrude Moran.