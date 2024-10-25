HOLLYWOOD—Dare I say I thoroughly enjoyed this sequel to the 2022 smash hit, “Smile.” The movie followed a supernatural curse that passes from person to person after they witness someone die a horrific death at the hands of an entity that is unknown until this sequel. Yes, the movie does lose a few points on originality because it is a new iteration of “The Ring,” “The Grudge” or “It Follows” which follows a similar tactic of passing something down or facing a horrific result.

This time around the curse is torturing pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). I have to give kudos to Scott who is sensational in the role. She really immerses herself into this character, where as a viewer you fear for her, you feel for her and you are emotionally tied to her trauma. Without Scott’s performance I’m not sure the movie will be as haunting as it aims to be.

Skye is recovering from a tragedy a year earlier that left her boyfriend, actor Paul Hudson (Ray Nicholson) dead and her in the recovery process. FYI, Hudson is the son of acting giant Jack Nicholson, and all I can say is Ray definitely has his father’s looks and his face. The smiling aspect is the hilarious and scary part of this movie. It feels so genuine, but the smiles on these people’s faces are simply creepy as hell.

For Riley, she finds herself back in the public sphere as she prepares for a new tour to get her career back on track after battling addiction. She is suffering a ton of pressure, notably from her manager/mother, Elizabeth (Rosemarie Dewitt), who is on her daughter constantly. In the oddest sense you feel a bit of remorse if the life of a pop star is anything like this, if not way worse. Also by her side, is her assistant Joshua (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), but honestly Skye is the star of this movie and rightfully so as the narrative revolves around her almost the entire movie.

Skye gets entangled with the curse after trying to score some Vicodin from her former high school pal, Lewis Fregoli (Lukas Gage). Lewis is already struggling after seeing some horrific stuff at the hands of Joel (Kyle Gallner), who appeared in the first movie. Let’s just say Lewis suffers a horrific death courtesy of a gym weight that the movie completely spoils in its trailer. From there, Skye starts to see eerie things, hear eerie things and it soon becomes a question of whether it’s all in her head or if these things are actually unfolding.

That is the one issue I had with “Smile 2.” Some of the things unfolding didn’t always add up, whereas with its predecessor you knew exactly what was real or fake. This sequel definitely toys with reality and hallucinations, so much to the point, I seriously scratched my head as we neared the big climax. Why? A few things just didn’t add up for me. Beyond that, “Smile 2” absolutely heightens the jump scares, the shrieks and the violence compared to its predecessor, and it was a fun time as a moviegoer.

With that said, the movie sets up a potential sequel, which let’s hopes starts to answer a few more questions about where the supernatural curse originated from. You can only go to so many movies before the spectator wants questions answers, and there is a tease or two here, but not enough to satisfy the viewer’s tastebuds.