MANCHESTER, ENGLAND—It was announced by Johnny Marr of The Smiths on Friday, May 19 that their bassist Andy Rourke died at the age of 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Following the split of the band in 1987, Rourke later played with The Pretenders and Sinead O Connor. The frontman of the band Morrissey released a statement following Rourke’s death.

Morrisey was voted in the top 100 singers of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in 2008. The Smiths are known for hits such as “There is a Light That Never Goes Out,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” and “This Charming Man.”

“There is a Light That Never Goes Out” was featured in an episode of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The song was covered by Oasis member Noel Gallagher and Irish band The Cranberries.

Their song “How Soon Is Now?” is the theme song for 90s/00s TV show “Charmed.” The popular show focused on three sisters in their 20s who were witches.

“He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn’t ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else. His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy, and post-Smiths, he kept a steady identity – never any manufactured moves. I suppose, at the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that” reads a statement from Morrisey on their website addressing Rourke’s death.