SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District has announced that district property owners will see a decrease in property taxes after the school district refinanced bonds amid COVID-19, as announced in an August 5 press release.

When interest rates dropped due to COVID-19 and its economic consequences, SMMUSD took the opportunity in July to refinance $75 million in general obligation bonds. The refinancing will save property owners in the district a total of $6.2 million dollars in property taxes, as funding of public schools partially comes from local property taxes.

“With interest rates at historic lows, we felt it was the right thing to do to save our community money,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati stated. “We are thrilled with the results of the sale.”

SMMUSD detailed the bonds refinancing in the aforementioned release, saying that bonds from 2013, 2014, and 2015 were refunded. The interest rates on these bonds were between 2.210% and 4.050%, the new bonds interest rates range from 0.310% and 2.314%, resulting in the expected $6 million in savings for property tax payers.

In previous years, the proceeds from bond measures have been used to, “upgrade outdated infrastructure including electrical, plumbing, sewer, and HVAC systems, make technology upgrades, as well as make safety and security improvements.”

Melody Canady, assistant superintendent of business and fiscal services said, “Our fiscal team is responsible for keeping an eye on our debt obligations and seek opportunities to save money, both for the district and our taxpayers.”

The refinancing of bonds was approved by the SMMUSD Board of Education on April 1. “We know that our community supports our schools, and in turn we want to give back to our community by saving taxpayer dollars,” Board President Jon Kean said.