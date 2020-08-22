SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District announced they will continue providing grab-n-go breakfast and lunch to students as school returns virtually on Monday, August 24.

“Daily meal service for our students is critical for student learning,” said SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati.

The service will be provided every week from Monday to Friday with the exclusion of holidays. The grab-n-go lunches will be available for pick up from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Santa Monica High School. McKinley Elementary, Will Rogers Learning Community, and Webster Elementary.

The meals will be provided to students with free meal plans, reduced cost meal plans, and paid meal plans. If a student does not have a pre-paid or pre-approved plan, the grab-n-go breakfasts and lunches may be purchased at the pickup locations.

The grab-n-go meal services have been provided for students since the pandemic closed schools in March. Drati commented on the continued service saying, “We have provided meals since our school closures in March, through the summer, and continue with this important program this fall.”

For elementary school students, breakfast costs $1.75 and lunch is priced at $3.75. For middle school and high school students, breakfast is $2.00 and lunch is $4.25. Adults may purchase meals at any locations priced at $2.75 for breakfast and $4.75 for lunch.

All SMMUSD families may pick up meals at any of the four locations, and the student is not required to be present at the time of pickup.

For additional meal and pantry resources and programs in Santa Monica and Malibu, visit http://www.smmusd.org/FamilyResources.